(Newser) – He might be America's dad, but Tom Hanks has managed to trigger genuine Australian horror amid his coronavirus quarantine with wife Rita Wilson: In a post CNET says "channels Mister Rogers," the 63-year-old actor tweeted a picture Sunday that showed a stuffed kangaroo holding a mini Australian flag, along with some toast coated in Vegemite, the yeasty spread made famous in America by a Men at Work song. "Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks wrote, referencing Mister Rogers' advice to always "look for the helpers" in times of crisis. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other."

Per the Daily Dot, reaction to Hanks' tweet was swift and polarizing. Many comments cheered him for indulging in the Aussie treat. "Respect to Tom Hanks's Vegemite game. I personally would need more butter, but he goes hard and I'm proud," one person remarked. Others, however, took issue with how much of the spread he slathered on. "Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast," read one post that included a guide on "How to Eat Vegemite." Some even worried that Hanks would up his current discomfort level due to the excess. "okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it's gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend," one concerned observer noted. Despite the varied reactions, Hanks' post still got more than 240,000 likes from those looking for a bright spot amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Read more Tom Hanks stories.)

