Modern Family's 'Stella' Dies Days After Show Wraps

(Newser) – Modern Family recently finished taping its final episodes—and within days of the ABC sitcom wrapping for good, one of its most beloved stars was dead. Beatrice, the French bulldog who played Jay's pooch Stella, died unexpectedly about a week ago, sources tell the Blast. "Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much," star Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted Sunday alongside a picture of him with the pup. As TVLine explains, Beatrice started working on the show in season two as an understudy for Brigitte, the dog that originally played Stella. But Beatrice took over the role in the show's fourth season. Neither a cause of death nor an age have been officially released, but Entertainment Weekly reports Beatrice was 7 back in 2017.