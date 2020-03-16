Another Celebrity Tests Positive

(Newser) – Add Idris Elba to the list of celebrities struck by the coronavirus. "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing," the actor who rose to fame as Stringer Bell on The Wire tweeted Monday. "No panic." Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce their diagnoses, but the Hollywood Reporter notes actress and model Olga Kurylenko and Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge have also been treated for it. (Read more coronavirus stories.)