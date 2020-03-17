Amazon UK Finally Drops Hitler

(Newser) – Amazon UK has told vendors that books of Nazi propaganda, including Adolf Hitler's 1925 manifesto and children's publications designed to instill anti-Semitism, will no longer be sold through the site. Jewish groups and Holocaust education organizations have asked Amazon to remove the books since the late 1990s, the Guardian reports. An email to a reseller of Mein Kampf said it violates Amazon's code of conduct. The main editions of the book, sold by major publishers such as Random House, are affected. Kindle versions also have been removed from Amazon UK, as has an author page for Hitler. Amazon, which has cited a need to understand Hitler and free speech concerns in the past, did not say why it changed course.

Amazon still sells Mein Kampf and other Nazi propaganda on its US site, per the New York Post. Hitler's book has been a best-seller at times in the past few years in India and Germany, complete with a number of five-star user reviews on Amazon. Facing British pressure in February, the company told the Holocaust Educational Trust it would take the organization's objections seriously. As Amazon began banning books such as two by former KKK leader David Duke, per the New York Times, vendors selling books through the site complained that Amazon's guidelines weren't clear. "Amazon reserves the right to determine whether content provides an acceptable experience," one seller was told by the company in a removal notice. (Mein Kampf sold 85,000 copies in Germany one year.)

