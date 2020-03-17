Americans May Be Getting Checks Soon

(Newser) – It looks like Americans will soon be getting some type of relief check amid the coronavirus crisis. "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, per NBC News. "Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now," he added. "And I mean now in the next two weeks." How much people might get is unclear, but Mnuchin plans to discuss the details with lawmakers on Capitol Hill later in the day. On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney backed the idea of giving American adults $1,000 each.

story continues below

President Trump himself appears to have warmed to the idea as well, reports the Washington Post. The president initially favored a payroll tax break, but he suggested Tuesday that it's not adequate given how fast things are moving. "Payroll tax is one way, but it does come over a period of months, many months," Trump said. "And we want to do something much faster than that. So I think we have ways of getting money out pretty quickly and very accurately." The money would be part of a huge stimulus package—perhaps more than $1 trillion in all, reports Politico—still being hashed out between lawmakers and the White House. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

