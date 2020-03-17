2 Big New Numbers in US Coronavirus Stats

(Newser) – The death toll in the US from the new coronavirus passed the 100 mark on Tuesday after Washington state reported six new fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 103, the AP reports. Washington leads the nation in deaths, with 54. Thirty of those deaths were connected with a nursing home in a Seattle suburb. New York on Tuesday reported more confirmed cases than Washington state for the first time. New York has topped 1,300 cases, while Washington was just over 1,000.

Meanwhile, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday night said the state has reported its first positive case of the new coronavirus, meaning that all 50 states have now confirmed cases. Justice said the confirmed case is in the state's Eastern Panhandle, an area close to Washington, DC. He did not immediately disclose the county where the illness occurred. And in Minnesota, the largest retail and entertainment center in the US shut down Tuesday: The Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, said its doors will remain shut through at least March 31. It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.