Presley Gerber's News Has Nothing to Do With Coronavirus

(Newser) – Can't handle any more coronavirus news? Thank Presley Gerber, then, for this headline that instead involves facial tattoos. The 20-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber now has a second one, because his first went over so well. The new face tat is a star with "LA" in the center; see it here. As E! explains, the LA is in the style of the Los Angeles Dodgers' logo. For some reason, the Instagram post revealing the tattoo is captioned, "Colorblind." It also features a good view of Gerber's first face tattoo, on the other cheek, which reads "misunderstood." Page Six notes that earlier this March, Gerber said on Instagram story, "Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people to love hate me.. Hmmmm?" (More on his first face tat here.)