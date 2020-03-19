(Newser) – Less than three weeks after posting on Instagram that she'd marked 14 months of sobriety, Amanda Bynes is in treatment for mental health issues. The former child star in 2014 revealed diagnoses of bipolar affective disorder and manic depression, and her lawyer clarifies that's what's being treated. Rumors that the 33-year-old is "suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false," he says, per NBC News. "We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

It's been a roller-coaster few weeks for Bynes. On Valentine's Day, she announced she was engaged to boyfriend Paul Michael, but three weeks later multiple outlets, including People, reported they'd split up and the post had been taken down. But this week, per Cosmopolitan, the pair apparently reunited and Bynes announced she was pregnant. Those posts, however, were also ultimately taken down. TMZ reports that she really is back together with Michael and also pregnant, due in eight months, though her attorney won't confirm that. The gossip site says since she's under a conservatorship run by her parents, she could lose custody of her baby once it's born, and that sources close to Bynes are also concerned that she's still smoking. (Read more Amanda Bynes stories.)

