Coronavirus Inspires Rosie to Revive Show, Briefly

(Newser) – Rosie O'Donnell is bringing back her talk show—at least for one night. The TV personality will relaunch The Rosie O'Donnell Show this Sunday for a one-night streamer to raise money for The Actors Fund, Too Fab reports. That's because social distancing has taken a bite out of the entertainment biz, forcing Broadway, movie theaters, and film and TV productions to shut down. O'Donnell is ready to help out: "Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," she says in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation."

story continues below

"After all, Broadway has given to the world, now—in this time of tremendous need—it's our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in." Said lineup will include Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan, Billy Porter, Matthew Broderick, Darren Criss, and Kristin Chenoweth. Deadline says you can tune in Sunday at 7pm on Broadway.com or Broadway.com's channel on YouTube. (Read more Hollywood stories.)

