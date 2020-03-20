(Newser) – A 16-year-old cowgirl who volunteered at a local Nevada ranch grooming horses and who hoped to one day be a rodeo queen and makeup artist will never get that chance. Per the AP, the Elko County Sheriff's Office says the body of Spring Creek teen Gabrielle Ujlaky, called Britney by those close to her, was found March 11 in the Burner Basin area, three days after she'd been reported missing. According to the "Justice for Britney Ujlaky" Facebook page, Britney was last seen March 8 around 4pm in front of Spring Creek High School, climbing into a green Ford F-150 pickup truck, People reports. The person driving the truck was described as "a white male in his late teens or early twenties who was wearing a cowboy hat."

Per the Daily Beast, a missing-person flier on Britney added the driver "went by JT," though it's not clear how Britney knew him. Friend Cheyenne Fry, 18—who calls Britney "the most fearless girl I ever met"—says she spoke to her hours before she vanished. Fry says Britney was dropped off at the high school by a mutual friend, and that she'd told Fry her dad was supposed to pick her up. All Fry knows about the truck's driver is that Britney had told her he "was one of her new friends." The sheriff's office, which says it's treating Britney's death as a homicide, notes that although it doesn't have a suspect yet, staff has been sifting through "a voluminous quantity of tips and information." Says Britney's cousin: "One never thinks something so tragic could happen to your family. It's something you only see in movies." (Read more missing person stories.)

