Senator in Growing Virus Scandal Responds

(Newser) – One of the senators caught up in a quickly growing coronavirus controversy has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to look into his actions. Sen. Richard Burr is among lawmakers under fire for selling off a lot of their personal stocks just before the market began to tank. Burr in particular is taking flak because he chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee and thus is privy to confidential briefings—and he had publicly expressed confidence in the nation's ability to handle the outbreak, reports the Washington Post. Burr, a North Carolina Republican, responded in a tweet Friday that sought to downplay any wrongdoing:

Burr responds: "I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13,” he wrote, citing reports on CNBC out of Asia. "Understanding the assumption many could make in hindsight however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency.”