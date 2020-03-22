Pences Release Coronavirus Results

(Newser) – After a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus his office is heading up the nation's response for, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have avoided the same fate, reports NBC News. "Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," tweeted a spokeswoman Saturday night. Pence had announced Saturday afternoon that he and his wife would be tested after a staffer tested positive on Friday evening, though he did not have close contact with that staff member; he said the staffer was "doing well." (Read more Mike Pence stories.)