4 Memorable Moments From Kamala's Town Hall

Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her, the AP reports. With less than two weeks to go until the election, here are some key moments from the town hall:

Blunt stance on Trump: She left no doubt that she believes her opponent can be characterized by the far-right authoritarian ideology. Asked by CNN's Anderson Cooper if she thinks Trump is a fascist, Harris replied bluntly. "Yes, I do," she said. "Yes, I do." Her answer came shortly after John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, used the same term to describe the Republican nominee and said Trump has praised Adolf Hitler. Later in the evening, Harris said Trump would be "a president who admires dictators and is a fascist."