Markets Sinking, and the Senate Impasse Isn't Helping

(Newser) – This might sound familiar: The US stock market is on track for a big loss at the opening bell. Dow futures once again tanked overnight, suggesting a loss of about 600 points when markets open, reports CNBC. At one point, S&P futures fell the maximum allowable amount of 5%. The plunge isn't merely because of the quickly rising number of coronavirus cases—with the worldwide toll doubling in one week to 330,000 on Sunday, notes the Wall Street Journal. In the US, at least, the Senate's inability to pass a massive stimulus package also played a role.

"The futures market is really getting hit on the fact that the stimulus and fiscal relief package was falling foul of the political impasse in the Senate," Andy Maynard of China Renaissance Securities tells the Journal. Still, overseas markets also were in trouble. European stocks opened lower, and most in Asia did as well. One exception was in Japan, where markets closed about 2% higher, reports CBS News. The main reason? Investors apparently were happy the International Olympic Committee is talking about postponing, rather than canceling, the summer Games. (Read more stock market stories.)

