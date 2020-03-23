(Newser) – From stars contracting the new coronavirus—including Tom Hanks, Andy Cohen, and Idris Elba—to what BuzzFeed deems the "celebrity nonsense" of Hollywood figures like Gal Gadot and Evangeline Lilly, famous personalities are making headlines during the pandemic. Madonna is precariously close to tumbling into the latter category after what multiple outlets are calling a "bizarre" social media message over the weekend on the virus. In her Sunday post, the naked, jewelry-bedecked Material Girl can be seen submerged in a bathtub filled with creamy white water and rose petals and framed with lit candles. However, "though her surroundings were relaxing, her message was anything but," Billboard notes.

"That's the thing about COVID-19: It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," Madonna muses as somewhat creepy instrumental music plays in the background. "It's the great equalizer, and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways—and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways." The singer is said to be holing up in London with her 20-something boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her daughter Mercy James, per Page Six, which notes her post elicited a "wave of negative messages." Rolling Stone reports Madonna has been regularly posting about the virus with the #becreative hashtag, including one video in which she sings into her hairbrush. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

