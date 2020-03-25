(Newser) – "She's retarded," Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted Tuesday in response to a Daily Caller post about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal for an economic stimulus package, to the ire of social media users. Now, the North Dakota Republican's defense of the tweet, deleted 10 minutes later, is raising more eyebrows. In a Tuesday interview with Forum News Service, Cramer blamed his "fat fingers" and the autocorrect function on his phone, saying he'd intended to type "she's ridiculous." Notably, all of the letters needed to spell out "retarded" are in the upper left corner of the QWERTY keyboard used by most smartphones. To spell "ridiculous," a thumb would essentially need to move over the entire keyboard.

But "I was literally typing with my thumbs 'she's ridiculous' and I sent it," said Cramer, who'd also criticized Pelosi in an interview with Fox News. He added he only noticed the word, which he finds "offensive because of its historical use toward people with disabilities," when he went to retweet President Trump minutes later. Yeah, right, responds Forum columnist Mike McFeely. "When it comes to lies told by a Christian, this ranks up there," he tweeted. North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen isn't buying Cramer's account, either. "There is no way that it was a mistake," she says in a statement. "Either he used [the word] intentionally or it is a word the senator uses often enough that his phone has it saved." (Read more Kevin Cramer stories.)

