(Newser) – Here's an incentive to stay home: A Rwandan man who breached a nationwide lockdown to go fishing was subsequently killed by a crocodile. The man was fishing in the Nyabarongo River Wednesday morning when the crocodile attacked, Alice Kayitesi, mayor of the southern Kamonyi district, tells the BBC. Kayitesi notes the unidentified man was "among very few people" to breach a two-week lockdown instituted over the weekend.

Residents of Rwanda, which has 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19, are permitted to leave their homes only for essential services such as grocery shopping and to seek medical care, per the New Times. Local media have described a separate incident in which two men were reportedly shot dead by police in the southern district of Nyanza following a dispute about the lockdown, though there's been no confirmation from police, per the BBC.


