Heir to the British Throne Has the Coronavirus

Prince Charles tests positive
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 25, 2020 6:00 AM CDT
Updated Mar 25, 2020 6:45 AM CDT

(Newser) – Prince Charles has the coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland, reports the BBC. The 71-year-old's symptoms are said to be mild at this point. He "otherwise remains in good health," says a rep. Camilla has tested negative but is isolating with him in Balmoral. The AP quotes the palace as saying Charles "has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual." They added that it is "not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus." (Read more Prince Charles stories.)

