Reporter Provides Some Comic Relief

Thanks to a herd of bison in Yellowstone
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 26, 2020 1:19 PM CDT

(Newser) – A reporter for NBC Montana has given the internet its favorite new meme, with some help from a herd of bison at Yellowstone National Park. Deion Broxton was at the park shooting a story about the coronavirus shutdown when he spotted the bison getting a little too close for his comfort. "Oh no, I ain’t messing with you,” he says while heading to safety. See his tweeted video here. He also tweeted a later video of the herd in question. His reaction is already being applied to all kinds of non-bison situations, as here. Broxton was among those laughing at himself, though Yellowstone itself says his reaction is a "perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

