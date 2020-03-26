Reporter Provides Some Comic Relief

(Newser) – A reporter for NBC Montana has given the internet its favorite new meme, with some help from a herd of bison at Yellowstone National Park. Deion Broxton was at the park shooting a story about the coronavirus shutdown when he spotted the bison getting a little too close for his comfort. "Oh no, I ain’t messing with you,” he says while heading to safety. See his tweeted video here. He also tweeted a later video of the herd in question. His reaction is already being applied to all kinds of non-bison situations, as here. Broxton was among those laughing at himself, though Yellowstone itself says his reaction is a "perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife." (Read more coronavirus stories.)