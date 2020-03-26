Dyson Designed a New Ventilator in Just 10 Days

(Newser) – The name is most familiar in terms of vacuum cleaners, but Dyson is now going to churn out ventilators, too, reports Forbes. British billionaire James Dyson says the company designed and built a prototype 10 days after receiving an SOS call from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNN. The ventilators will now go into production, and the company expects to fulfill an order of 10,000 from the British government in early April. Dyson says he will donate an additional 5,000 of the ventilators, which he says are specially suited for COVID-19 patients, to other countries. (In the US, billionaire Elon Musk bought more than 1,000 ventilators from China and is donating them to California hospitals.)