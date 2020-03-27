Trump Denounces GOP 'Grandstander'

(Newser) – Nancy Pelosi promised Friday morning that the House would pass the massive stimulus package that already has cleared the Senate before the day is done. But if so, passage won't be as easy as she originally planned, and one member of Congress is taking a lot of criticism over that. Pelosi planned to have a voice vote, meaning lawmakers fearful of the coronavirus would not have to be physically present in DC. But Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky threatened to scuttle that idea through a parliamentary move, either by demanding a roll call vote or objecting to a lack of a quorum (in this case, 216 members). As a result, lawmakers are scrambling to return to DC, and they're none to happy about it. Neither is President Trump:

