Trump Has a First in Poll

(Newser) – For the first time in his presidency, more people approve of the job Donald Trump is doing than disapprove, polls show. The improvement appears to be driven by support for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, the Hill reports. A Washington Post-ABC News poll found 48% of those polled endorsed the president's job performance overall, while 46% disapproved. Before this, his high point was 44% approval, reached in January. Trump does better on the pandemic, 51% to 45%. Still 58% of those polled thought the administration responded to the outbreak too slowly; 66% said the administration will take care of this crisis. The poll was taken Sunday through Wednesday and reported a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

story continues below

CNN's Poll of Polls shows Trump just barely underwater but still at a high point for that measure. The poll, which averages five recent polls taken in the past two weeks and includes the Post-ABC poll, found 47% of voters approving of Trump's job performance and 48% disapproving. Again, he fares better on the pandemic, 52% to 45%. Although approval usually rises for presidents in a crisis, per CNN, this is a modest improvement. President George W. Bush, for example, rose 40 points after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Trump responded to the Post-ABC poll Friday with a tweet saying that other polls show better figures for him and that 10 points should be added to any poll taken by the Post. (Read more President Trump approval ratings stories.)

