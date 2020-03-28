(Newser) – A New York City subway driver was killed and several other people were injured early Friday in a fire on a train that's being investigated as a crime, officials said. Fires were reported at three other stations nearby at the same time, police said, per the AP. "We are investigating it as a criminal matter," Deputy Chief Brian McGee said, adding that no arrests have been made. The fire killed a motorman who was helping passengers to safety, officials said, and came the day after two of his fellow New York City Transit employees fell victim to the coronavirus. "As all of you know, this has already been a devastating week for New York City Transit," said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the agency that runs the city's buses and subways. "And this is another horrific moment for our family."

A train had just pulled into the 110th Street station in Harlem around 3am when a transit worker saw smoke and fire in one of the cars, said McGee, who joined Feinberg at a presser at the scene. The motorman and another transit employee successfully evacuated passengers from the train, Feinberg said. The motorman's body was found on the tracks, McGee said. The 36-year-old motorman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn't immediately released. Fires were also reported at around the same time at three nearby stations: 86th Street, 96th Street, and 116th Street, McGee said. Nine other people were injured, a lower number than some earlier reports had indicated, Feinberg said. The fatal fire occurred a day after bus driver Oliver Cyrus, 61, and train conductor Peter Petrassi, 49, were killed by the virus, per their union.