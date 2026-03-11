After Loss, Tennis Star Tells Crowd, 'F--- You All'

Mirra Andreeva's title defense at Indian Wells ended with a loss, a smashed racket, and what appeared to be an expletive-laced sendoff to the crowd. The 18-year-old Russian top-10 player, who lifted the BNP Paribas Open trophy in California last year, fell 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to Czech player Katerina Siniaková, who is ranked outside the top 40, in the third round on Tuesday, then walked off Stadium 1 gesturing and seemingly mouthing, "f--- you all," as some fans booed, per the New York Times. "I'm not really proud of how I handled it in the end," Andreeva later acknowledged. The match underscored the growing tension between Andreeva's rapid rise and her ability to cope with expectation.