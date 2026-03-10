He's the Most Popular American

NBC News poll puts Pope Leo at the top, followed by Stephen Colbert
Posted Mar 10, 2026 11:11 AM CDT
Pope Leo XIV visits the parish complex of Santa Maria della Presentazione on the outskirts of Rome, Sunday, March 8, 2026.   (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A new NBC News poll suggests that only two major American figures are liked by the majority of people: Pope Leo XIV and Stephen Colbert. The findings, based on a survey of 1,000 registered voters, were highlighted in a post at Letters From Leo, dedicated to news about the American pontiff.

  • Leo leads the list with a +34 net rating (42% favorable, 8% unfavorable), making him the only figure or institution with broad, bipartisan support. Other respondents weren't sure or were neutral.
  • Colbert is the only other name in positive territory, with a +10 net favorability rating (35% positive vs. 25% negative).

  • In terms of politics, the Hill finds it interesting that President Trump ranks higher than Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. All have a negative overall rating, but 41% have a favorable view of Trump, vs. 34% for Harris and 27% for Newsom. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance also trail Trump, with positive ratings of 34% and 38%, respectively.
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has -18 net rating. Notably, 47% view it "very negatively."
  • The Republican Party (-14) fares better than the Democratic Party (-22).

