He's the Most Popular American

A new NBC News poll suggests that only two major American figures are liked by the majority of people: Pope Leo XIV and Stephen Colbert. The findings, based on a survey of 1,000 registered voters, were highlighted in a post at Letters From Leo, dedicated to news about the American pontiff.

Leo leads the list with a +34 net rating (42% favorable, 8% unfavorable), making him the only figure or institution with broad, bipartisan support. Other respondents weren't sure or were neutral.

Colbert is the only other name in positive territory, with a +10 net favorability rating (35% positive vs. 25% negative).