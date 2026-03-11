Teen Charged in Teacher's Prank Death Speaks

The Georgia teen facing up to 15 years for a prank resulting in the death of a teacher says he will spend the rest of his life honoring "Coach Hughes." Eighteen-year-old Jayden Wallace, accused of first-degree vehicular homicide after authorities say he accidentally ran over North Hall High math teacher and golf coach Jason Hughes while TP-ing his home, released a statement with his parents expressing "deep remorse" and calling Hughes a major influence in his life. "He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him," and "meant the world" to Wallace, the family says, per ABC News .

Hughes' family supports dropping the case against Wallace and four other teens facing misdemeanor charges, calling the incident a "terrible tragedy" during a school tradition in which Hughes was participating. He slipped and fell in the street as the teens were driving away in two vehicles, and was struck by Wallace's pickup, police say. All five teens tried to administer aid. Harsh prosecution would only create "a separate tragedy," says the family, including Hughes' wife and two young sons. Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh has promised to give "great deference" to their request during a review of the case, noting he wasn't consulted before charges were filed, WSB reports. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has raised some $475,000 for the family, with one donor commenting on the wife's "forgiveness" and "beautiful soul."