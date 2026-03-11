Head Priest Arrested in Baseball Card Theft

The head priest and dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Pittsburgh faces charges after being accused of stealing more than $1,000 in baseball cards from a Walmart. The Rev. Aidan Smith was arrested Feb. 27 by police after leaving the store in Economy Borough, just outside Pittsburgh, with 27 packs of baseball cards concealed under his clothing and in a cardboard box, according to court records. Smith, 42, was charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft, the AP reports.

Police responded to a call from Walmart security saying Smith was in the store again after having stolen from it in previous days. Store security video shows Smith taking baseball cards on each of the four previous days and leaving without paying, police said. Walmart valued the stolen baseball cards at $1,099.99. The Episcopal Diocese's bishop said diocese officials will investigate and follow church canons on handling clergy misconduct. Smith had been on administrative leave since late January, the diocese said, but did not explain why.