An '80s Hair-Band Favorite Is Getting the Biopic Treatment

Bon Jovi is headed for the multiplex. Universal has snagged the rights to a feature film about the New Jersey rock band, winning a bidding war to back the project that will chronicle the group behind "Livin' on a Prayer" and other '80s arena staples, reports Variety. Cody Brotter, writer of the upcoming crypto thriller Killing Satoshi, is on script duty; no director or cast is attached yet. Deadline reports that the studio will have access to the band's entire music catalog, as well as input from frontman Jon Bon Jovi himself. That outlet notes that the film will center on the band established in 1983 and later inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, with a focus on its "formative years and the stepping stones to get to where the band's rock anthems filled stadiums all over the world."