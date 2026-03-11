Canadian Tourist Accused of Flamingo Abuse Ordered to Stay in Vegas

A Canadian tourist accused of brutalizing a flamingo at a Las Vegas Strip resort is being ordered to stay put, 8 News Now reports. Authorities say 33-year-old Mitchell Fairbarn of Ontario sneaked into the Flamingo Las Vegas bird habitat on March 3, grabbed a flamingo named "Peachy," and injured it and other birds before taking one back to his hotel room. At his initial court appearance Monday, the judge made clear she expected him to show up in person to court proceedings.

Police say Fairbarn's phone contained multiple images and videos showing him mistreating the animal, and animal control determined the bird's wing had been violently pulled. Fairbarn reportedly told officers he was only trying to help an injured flamingo by "popping" its wing back into place. He faces four felony animal abuse counts, is out on $12,000 bail with a GPS monitor, has surrendered his passport, and was warned that any violation will land him back in jail without bail. His next court date is set for May 6.

Fairbarn is also accused of injuring other animals, including a second bird he allegedly "pinned down" and several others he is accused of dragging out of their enclosure, and of taking Peachy back to his hotel room. All the flamingos are expected to make full recoveries, Fox 5 Vegas reports. Peachy, who is 27 years old, is already back in his habitat, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.