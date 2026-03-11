Pam Bondi Moves to Military Base Amid Security Threats: Sources

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly traded her DC apartment for a bunk on a Washington-area military base, a move the New York Times says followed escalating threats tied to her work on drug cartels and the Jeffrey Epstein case. Sources say federal law enforcement flagged a series of warnings to Bondi's team, including concerns raised by the Drug Enforcement Administration and a spike in threats after the US captured and prosecuted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Bondi isn't alone: the Times notes she's one of several Trump administration officials now living in guarded military housing, among them Secretary of State Marco Rubio, domestic policy adviser Stephen Miller, outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and top Army and Navy officials. What they're paying to stay in some of the government's most prized historic residences isn't fully clear, raising questions about taxpayer-funded security and perks for political appointees with no direct military role. See the full article at the New York Times.