Report: Pentagon Isn't Telling Full Story of Troop Injuries

The Pentagon's early description of a deadly drone strike in Kuwait greatly downplayed the severity, according to CBS News . Multiple sources tell the outlet that the March 1 Iranian drone attack on a US tactical operations center at Shuaiba port not only killed six US service members , but left dozens more with serious wounds, including burns, shrapnel injuries, and brain trauma; at least one service member lost a limb. More than 30 reportedly remain hospitalized in the US and Germany. About 20 were flown to Germany's Landstuhl medical center in "urgent" condition on Tuesday, suffering traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and memory loss, sources tell CBS.

Officials initially announced the deaths of 4 US service members before two others were found deceased under rubble. All have been named. The Defense Department later said five were seriously hurt in the strike, with several others lightly injured. Overall, the Pentagon puts total US war injuries at roughly 140, claiming only "eight service members remain listed as severely injured," per Al Jazeera. Another US service member died Sunday from injuries sustained in a March 1 strike on a Saudi military base, bringing the US death toll in the war to 7, per the Guardian. He was identified as Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky. A member of the National Guard deployed in Kuwait, Maj. Sorffly Davius, died Sunday after a reported medical episode, with his death under investigation, per KFMB.