Police Commander Shot Dead During Domestic Violence Call

(Newser) – A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured Sunday night in a shooting on the city's north side during a domestic violence call, police say. The department says Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was killed in the incident in the 23800 block of North 40th Drive, near Pinnacle Peak Road, the AP reports. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said at a news conference that the incident began about 7pm when officers arrived for calls reporting a dispute between roommates, KNXV-TV reports. Fortune said that upon the officers' arrival, the suspect was not cooperating with officers and shot them, the Arizona Republic reports. The suspect is still inside the scene of the shooting, and the situation was active as of 10pm, Fortune said.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams praised the officers. "Tonight we lost a true hero. Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of our department," Williams said The other two officers who were shot are in stable condition, she said. One woman is out of surgery, and another is recovering from her wounds, Williams told the Republic. In a statement, the police department said Carnicle "held positions throughout the department including the special assignments unit, K9 and he most recently oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations." Carnicle is survived by his wife and four children, Fortune said.