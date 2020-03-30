RI Extends Restrictions to Visitors From 49 States

(Newser) – New Yorkers visiting Rhode Island will still be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, Gov. Gina Raimondo says—but so will visitors from the other 48 states. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to sue after the state introduced restrictions for New Yorkers on Friday, Politico reports. Raimondo said Sunday that the restrictions have been expanded because "the situation has changed." "Unfortunately, the rate of infection we're seeing in New York City—unfortunately, we’re seeing that same rate of infection in other places, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey," she told reporters. She said she had signed "an executive order imposing a quarantine on all visitors from any state, by any mode of transportation who are coming in Rhode Island for non-work purposes and plan to stay."

story continues below

Police say state troopers and National Guard members are establishing checkpoints on I-95 and other highways entering the state. Cuomo said Sunday that he had spoken to Raimondo and she had promised to repeal the order singling out New Yorkers. "I don’t believe it was legal, I don’t believe it was neighborly," he said. Raimondo said he is "welcome to sue if he likes." Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni said Sunday that commercial vehicles will not be stopped at checkpoints. "Interstate commerce will not be impeded," he said. "The procedure we have in place does not violate anyone’s constitutional rights." The Providence Journal reports that Rhode Island has now reported almost 300 coronavirus cases, including three deaths. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

