Cops: Dog Was in Driver's Seat During High-Speed Chase

(Newser) – While it may or may not be possible to teach an old dog new tricks, teaching a dog of any age to drive is not advisable. Washington state troopers say that during a high-speed chase near Lakewood on Sunday, they were astounded to see that a pit bull was in the driver's seat of the 1996 Buick they were pursuing, KOMO News reports. The vehicle reached speeds of 109mph on Interstate 5 and hit at least two other cars before driving onto a trail for cyclists and pedestrians, troopers say. "Just crazy driving," says trooper Heather Axtman. When police finally stopped the vehicle with spike strips, the 51-year-old man inside told troopers he had been teaching his dog to drive.

"I wish I could make this up," Axtman tells CNN. "I've been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I've never heard this excuse. I've been in a lot of high speed chases, I've stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive." Troopers say the pit bull was in the driver's seat while the man steered. The suspect has been charged with reckless endangerment, hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs, and felony eluding. Axtman says the dog, a " very sweet girl," was taken to an animal shelter. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

