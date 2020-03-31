For a Hero Coach, a High Honor

(Newser) – It was a school gunman incident that ended like no other. And for his role in making sure nobody got hurt, Oregon's Keanon Lowe will receive the Congressional Medal of Honor, reports the Oregonian. Lowe was the football coach at Parkrose High School last year when he disarmed a teen with a shotgun then wrapped the young man in a hug and comforted him until police arrived. "I think he needed a hug more than he needed to be tackled to the ground," Lowe says in an ESPN video about the incident.

story continues below

Medals of Honor typically go to members of the military, notes CNN, but Lowe has been chosen as one of six new civilian recipients. No ceremony has been scheduled, however, because of the coronavirus outbreak. As for the teen gunman, who told Lowe he was suicidal at the time of the incident, he was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to seek mental health treatment. (Read more Medal of Honor stories.)

