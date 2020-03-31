Fountains of Wayne Singer on a Ventilator

(Newser) – Another celebrity has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Adam Schlesinger, known first as the singer of Fountains of Wayne and later as a songwriter for the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has been hospitalized in upstate New York since last week and is on a ventilator, his lawyer said Tuesday. Variety has this statement from attorney Josh Grier: "He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word 'coma' to me"; initial reports had indicated the 52-year-old was in a medically induced coma.

Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne tweeted a statement from Schlesinger's family that noted "his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic." If you can't quite place the band, the Hollywood Reporter notes its best-known song is 2003's "Stacy's Mom."


