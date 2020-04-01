'Cultural Institution' Canceled for First Time Since WWII

(Newser)
–
The UN has likened the coronavirus pandemic to a world war. No major surprise, then, that Wimbledon has just been canceled for the first time since World War II, reports the AFP. In fact, since its 1877 start, the only time the tournament has been previously called off was during the first two world wars, notes the New York Times. Organizers aren't just postponing the 2020 tournament, they're scrapping it altogether—the next Wimbledon tourney is scheduled to begin in June 2021, per the AP. Given that everything in sports from the NBA to the Olympics has been put on hiatus because of COVID-19, Wednesday's announcement by the All England Club was expected. Still, Wimbledon transcends sports in Britain, where it is a "cultural institution," per the Times. (Read more Wimbledon stories.)