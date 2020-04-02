Costco Draws the Line on Customers

(Newser) – Costco shoppers, take note: The retail giant says starting Friday it will only allow up to two people inside stores on each membership card, USA Today reports. The company—which has seen huge lineups amid waves of panic buying—announced Wednesday that the "temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts." Costco also pared back its weekday hours earlier this week due to the coronavirus, saying stores will close Monday through Friday at 6:30pm.

But if you're 60 and older, Costco is still offering senior shopping hours three times a week from 8am to 9am on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, ABC News 4 reports. No matter your age, the chain has put a limit on your purchase of essential items—like toilet paper, water, and sanitizing wipes—and prohibits buyers from returning such "recently hoarded items," CBS Los Angeles reports. Costco isn't the only big retailer making changes amid the pandemic: Home Depot has set new social-distancing rules that will close stores at 6pm and limit the number of customers at any one time, but the News Tribune notes that Costco didn't say how many people are allowed inside. (Read more social distancing stories.)

