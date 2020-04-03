Trump, Schumer Clash Over COVID-19 Response

(Newser) – President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spent Thursday clashing over the administration's coronavirus response, with Schumer criticizing the White House's "tardiness and inadequacy" and Trump firing back in more personal terms. Trump, who was impeached by the House in December, called the Democrat a "bad" senator and told him New York would have been better prepared if Schumer had spent less time on "your ridiculous impeachment hoax," USA Today reports. The back-and-forth began early in the day, when Schumer said Trump should appoint a "czar like a military or logistics expert to lead the effort to make and get the supplies where they’re needed."

story continues below

The "federal leadership void has left America with an ugly spectacle in which states and cities are literally fending for themselves, often in conflict and competition with each other," Schumer said in a letter to the president, per Politico. Trump told Schumer, whose state has the most COVID-19 cases in the country, to "stop complaining." "It wouldn’t matter if you got ten times what was needed, it would never be good enough," Trump tweeted. Schumer's office later told CNN the senator had spoken to Trump, who told Schumer he had written a "very nasty letter" and "would try to stop it from going out." Schumer told MSNBC Thursday night that he was "appalled" by the president's letter. He said Trump should "stop the pettiness—people are dying." (Read more Charles Schumer stories.)

