Is China to Blame? 'Looks that Way'

With the CDC now advising people to wear masks—and President Trump saying he won't do it—Anthony Fauci appeared on PBS Newshour to discuss the new guidance and other aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, including China's culpability and the effectiveness of a malaria drug on COVID-19. Fauci, an infectious disease expert, cautioned that masks provide less protection for the wearer than for someone the wearer is talking to:



Force from your voice: "More and more accumulation of data indicate that people who are without symptoms at all can transmit the virus, but importantly, they can do it merely by speaking, so there's been a recent study that came out that said even the force from your voice from speaking, there is a degree of aerosolization, namely the virus can come out not very far, a few feet and down," he told PBS host Judy Woodruff.