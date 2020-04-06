Watch Rita Wilson's Comeback Performance

(Newser) – Rita Wilson made her coronavirus comeback Sunday, singing the national anthem to open a virtual NASCAR event. Wilson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost four weeks ago and has since recovered, performed at her Los Angeles home and was filmed by her and Tom Hanks' youngest son Truman, 24. As CNN explains, NASCAR drivers have been racing each other in what the sport is calling "iRacing" events, driving virtual race simulators. Sunday's was the third iRacing event since in-person races were suspended last month due to the pandemic; Fox Sports says they have been viewed by more than a million people. The Blast says Wilson's performance inspires "chills (the good kind)."