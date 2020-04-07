Cuomo Has Good News, Bad News on Coronavirus

(Newser) – New York state's coronavirus death tolls has been flattening in recent days, but it jumped to its highest total yet on Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state recorded 731 new deaths since Monday, well above the roughly 600 deaths of the previous two days, reports the Daily News. “Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother," Cuomo said. "So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers.” Despite the higher figure, Cuomo maintained that the spread of COVID-19 does indeed appear to be plateauing in New York, notes the New York Times.

He called the death toll a "lagging indicator" and pointed to the falling number of hospitalizations in the state. The figure Tuesday was 8,157, the lowest in a week. Also in his daily briefing Tuesday, Cuomo said he planned to sign an executive order authorizing $1,000 fines for people who disregard social distancing rules, reports CNBC. “To the extent that we see a flattening or a possible plateau, that’s because of what we are doing, and we have to keep doing it,” he said. The state's death toll is now at 5,489. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

