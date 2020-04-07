(Newser) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially jumped into North American life, and they've got a brand-new venture in the works to boot. The New York Post reports that plans are underway for the semi-royal couple to launch Archewell, a nonprofit that will effectively take the place of the Sussex Royal brand they were forced to abandon. The Telegraph first reported on the foundation, which, per paperwork filed in the US in March, will serve as the parent under which a well-being website, a volunteering program, and a multimedia educational empire will all fall. They tell the paper they decided to start the organization because they wanted "to do something of meaning, to do something that matters."

Harry and Meghan explain that the name "Archewell" stems from the Greek word "arche," meaning "source of action." "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day," they say in a statement explaining how they came up with the moniker, adding that the underlying idea was also the inspiration for the name of their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The Guardian notes that a new Instagram handle and other branding collateral have all been delayed for the time being, as the couple wants to join the rest of the world in concentrating on the coronavirus pandemic. They tell the Telegraph they'll offer further details "when the time is right." Forbes, meanwhile, wonders if Archewell will be enough for Harry in his new LA life or whether he "needs something more concrete." (Read more Prince Harry stories.)

