Bruce Willis Quarantines With Demi Instead of His Wife, Kids

(Newser) – We all know Bruce Willis and Demi Moore stayed friends after their 12-year marriage ended, but this still seems like a bit much: Willis is apparently quarantining with Moore and their three adult daughters, plus at least some of the partners of those daughters, per Page Six. The huge crew has been posting pictures of themselves engaging in wacky self-isolation hijinks like wearing matching green striped pajamas, and MSN reports that Tallulah Willis responded to one comment pointing out that the family didn't appear to be socially distancing with: "Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!"

Willis is now, of course, married to Emma Heming, and they have two daughters together, ages 8 and 5. Heming has been commenting on many of the posts, including one comment the Mirror calls "cryptic" in which she wrote, "Family bonding at its finest, miss you guys," inspiring many other commenters to presume she's internally fuming over the situation. But other comments, including one on a video of Willis shaving his daughter's head, seem heartfelt: "This is actually melting my heart," she wrote on that one, and on one of the matching PJ pics, she wrote, per People, "Not many can pull that color off! Looking good squad." If you have questions about why Willis is with his ex-wife and adult daughters rather than his current wife and young daughters, you're not alone; the Guardian has a whole tongue-in-cheek "explainer" of the situation. (Read more Bruce Willis stories.)

