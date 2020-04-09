Posting Photos Brings Lawsuit for Comedian

(Newser) – Amy Schumer posted two photos of herself on Instagram, which sounds fair enough. But the photographer says the photos taken last year weren't hers to post, and the comedian now faces a lawsuit. Felipe Ramales filed suit in New York, the Daily News reports. "One cannot use photographs without the photographer’s permission, even for social media websites," Ramales’ lawyer said. "In the digital 'right click, save as' era, photographers are seeing their licensing revenue diminish and the number of thefts of their work increase dramatically. This is a major problem." The suit seeks $150,000 for each of the two photos, per E! Schumer's representative did not immediately comment on the suit, per the Daily News.

The photos show Schumer pushing her infant in a running stroller, wearing a sweatshirt with the words, "Plus Size Brain." On her post, Schumer added: "If you want your own #plussizebrain sweatshirt go to amyschumer.com store! Soooo comfy." The sweatshirts were sold for $30. Schumer was sent a different sort of message Thursday. Nurses battling the coronavirus at a Long Island hospital posted a video thanking her for arranging a donation of masks. In it, they thank Schumer and reality TV star Bethany Frankel, whose foundation sent 5,000 masks, per Newsday. A nurse who's friends with Schumer said, "To know there's people looking out for us, doing whatever they can, makes a big difference." (Read more Amy Schumer stories.)

