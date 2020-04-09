Storms Roll Through Several States

(Newser) – Severe storms with high winds, hail and possible tornadoes swept across the Midwest and caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas, authorities said. A few injuries were caused by Wednesday night's storms, the AP reports. In Mooresville, about 15 miles southwest of Indianapolis, bricks were scattered along the town's main downtown thoroughfare and traffic was blocked by debris. A police officer said the storm knocked the second story off a two-story vacant building, and one woman was slightly injured after power lines fell on her car. Indiana’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic likely kept people out of danger, a fire official said. "We have some small restaurants downtown here, and folks would be in those under normal circumstances," he said. More than 100,000 customers in Indiana lost power.

Just outside the Arkansas town of Harrisburg, about 105 miles northeast of Little Rock, a tornado spinning winds of about 125 mph touched down Wednesday night. The EF2 storm damaged more than 30 homes and injured two people. Thousands of customers in Pennsylvania remained without power Thursday, a day after severe thunderstorms spawned two small tornadoes. Those storms, which came through Wednesday morning, tore the roofs off of a church and a brewery in New Kensington and blew away a hangar at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Severe thunderstorms that roared through Ohio on Tuesday and into early Wednesday spawned three tornadoes. No injuries were reported, but the storms caused property damage across the state. A stormy stretch of weather was in the forecast in the coming days for the Texas Hill Country; Washington, DC; and New York City, the Storm Prediction Center said.