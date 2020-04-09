SNL to Return With Something

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live will be back on the air this weekend with fresh content, though it's not clear what the show will look like. The show will be on at its usual time, 11:30pm EDT, NBC reports, but no one has said whether the episode will be the usual 90 minutes, or whether any segments will be live. There will be a "Weekend Update," along with skits with cast members done remotely. Until the pandemic hit, the show was scheduled to return March 28 from hiatus, per Entertainment Weekly. John Krasinski was to host. The show dealt with the the coronavirus in its opener before shutting down.

The show went dark briefly after the 9/11 attacks, per Vanity Fair. It resumed on Sept. 29 with its season premiere, giving the first joke to Rudy Giuliani, who was New York's mayor. Lorne Michaels asked Giuliani, "Can we be funny?" Giuliani answered, "Why start now?" The cast will be dealing with grief in its return: Hal Willner, who produced music for skits, died of the coronavirus, as did cast member Michael Che's grandmother. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

