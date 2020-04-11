Billie Eilish: 'I Can't Win. I Can-Not Win'

(Newser) – Billie Eilish is pushing back against body shamers who erupted on Instagram after she dared to reveal a little flesh, E! News reports. The "Lovely" singer, known for her baggy outfits, posted a pair of short videos showing her in a bikini top while vacationing with friends in Hawaii earlier this year. "It was trending," she tells Dazed. "There were comments like, 'I don't like her any more because as soon as she turns 18 she's a whore.' Like, dude. I can't win. I can-not win." It's reminiscent of the time a photo appeared of her in a tank top: "I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'" she says. For more from the Dazed interview:

"There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognize my body 'cos I hadn't seen it in a while," says the 18-year-old, whose body discomfort is so great she often avoids looking at herself. "I would see it sometimes and be like, 'Whose body is that?'"

"It's not that I like (my body) now, I just think I'm a bit more OK with it."

"If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it. People would be like, 'You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled against?' I'm like, 'I'm not rebelling against anything, really.' I can't stress it enough. I'm just wearing what I wanna wear."

"If there's a day when I'm like, 'You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,' I should be allowed to do that."