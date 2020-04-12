SNL Pulls Off a Most Unusual Show

(Newser) – It wasn't exactly live, and it was from Tom Hanks' kitchen and Pete Davidson's mom's basement, but Saturday Night Live managed to pull off an extraordinary episode put on by their homebound cast and crew, reports CNN. Hanks, filling in as guest-host, joked that "Ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America's dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable." The show took on our new way of communicating, Zoom, with all cast members appearing on a call in the Cold Open, and then a later skit featuring a mock Zoom call with Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant playing two inappropriate receptionists. Larry David returned as Sen. Bernie Sanders to address his faithful after he ended his campaign, and Alec Baldwin called in to Weekend Update as President Trump—without video owing to the lack of a makeup department. Chris Martin was musical guest. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)