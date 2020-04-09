Boris Johnson Leaves the ICU

(Newser) – Good news out of Britain on Boris Johnson: The prime minister has been moved out of the ICU as he recovers from the coronavirus, reports the Guardian. However, the 55-year-old remains in St. Thomas Hospital in London. "He has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," says a government spokesperson. Johnson, he added, is "in extremely good spirits." Johnson entered the hospital Sunday and went to the ICU the following day because he was having trouble breathing. He received oxygen therapy but did not need a ventilator, per the BBC. (Some doctors are questioning the use of ventilators amid the outbreak.)